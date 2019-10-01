Chris Godwin

Godwin continued his breakout season on Sunday with a monster game that helped lead the Buccaneers to an upset win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Tampa Bay wideout recorded 12 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Godwin’s 172 yards were the second most by any receiver this week.

Chris Godwin fights his way in for his 2nd score of the game! @CGtwelve_ #GoBucs #TBvsLAR📺: FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports appWatch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/JuK9pD0rAX — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

Miles Sanders

The former Penn State running back had another impressive performance in the Eagles’ Thursday night win against the Packers.

Sanders had a 66 yard kickoff return on top of 11 carries for 72 yards.

The rookie running back was the second leading rusher for Philadelphia behind Jordan Howard.

Allen Robinson

Robinson was the Bears’ leading receiver on Sunday against the Vikings, tallying seven receptions for 77 yards.

The Chicago wideout did not find the endzone in the game.

Robinson has consistently been one of, if not the, favorite target for Bears’ quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

DaeSean Hamilton

After a lackluster week three, Denver made an effort to get the second year receiver more involved on Sunday.

Hamilton bounced back against the Jaguars with three catches for 57 yards in the Broncos loss.

DaeSean Hamilton sighting! Flacco finds him deep to get the #Broncos into the red zone. pic.twitter.com/18vDd03u6a — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) September 29, 2019

Sean Lee

Lee recorded two solo tackles with three assisted on Sunday night in the loss to the Saints.

The linebacker has been able to stay healthy so far this season after he has had a long history with injuries throughout his NFL career.

Adrian Amos

The Packers’ safety had three solo tackles with two assisted against the Eagles.

Amos was the second leading tackler for Green Bay in the Thursday night loss.