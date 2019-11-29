Penn State football commit and Lackawanna College defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown was named the Northeast Football Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Brown missed the last two games of the season due to injury but recorded 26 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in eight games.

The 3-star prospect committed to Penn State on June 21 and is the third-ranked junior college safety in the country with a 0.8839 247Sports composite rating.

He will be joined by his teammate and wide receiver commit Norval Black at Penn State when the two get ready for the 2020 season with the Nittany Lions.

Lackawanna College will take on Mississippi Gulf Coast in the NJCAA Championship game on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.