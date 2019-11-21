Purdue, Micah Parsons (11)
Linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after getting a sack during the homecoming game against Purdue at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. No. 12 Penn State defeated Purdue 35-7.

 Aabha Vora

Micah Parsons is having a memorable 2019 season, and the Penn State linebacker has been recognized for his performance on the field.  

On Thursday, Parsons has been named a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Award, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.  

The award is given out given annually to the collegiate football player of the year, as decided by a group of NCAA Division I FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

Larry Johnson was the last Penn State player to win this award.

