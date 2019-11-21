Micah Parsons is having a memorable 2019 season, and the Penn State linebacker has been recognized for his performance on the field.

On Thursday, Parsons has been named a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Award, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Walter Camp Player of Year semifinalists:Burrow, Chase, LSUDillon, BCDobbins, Fields, Young, OhIoStEtienne, Lawrence, Simmons, ClemHerbert, OreHubbard, OklaStHuntley, UtahHurts, Lamb, OUParsons, PSUPitts, UFD. Smith, BamaSwift, UGATaylor, WisWinfield, Minn — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 21, 2019

The award is given out given annually to the collegiate football player of the year, as decided by a group of NCAA Division I FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

Larry Johnson was the last Penn State player to win this award.