NBCSN will be showing Penn State’s classic victory against No. 1 ranked Miami in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl on May 1 as part of its ongoing programing special showing classic events.

The game will begin at 9:30 following the 1989 Fiesta Bowl featuring Notre Dame and West Virginia.

The Nittany Lions 14-10 win over the Hurricanes allowed Joe Paterno to grab his second national title in three years and wrapped up a perfect 12-0 season.

This is the last national championship that the program has brought back to Happy Valley in what is now a 34 year drought.