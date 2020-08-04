College athletes have been using their voices and their platform more than ever before.

Whether it is to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness or in the movement against social injustice, these amateur, unpaid athletes are using the power they have in a system designed to make them powerless — a system that gives very little to players in return for fueling a billion-dollar industry.

But on Sunday, a group of football players in the Pac-12 made their voices heard louder than any before them with the #WeAreUnited movement — a movement that could change college sports forever and guarantee athletes are finally given certain rights they should have been granted decades prior.

The demands, which were shared on social media and in a letter to The Players Tribune, include health and safety protections, protection from sports getting cut, ending racial injustice in college sports and economic freedom and equity.

The players are demanding medical insurance for sports-related medical conditions six years after college eligibility ends, the creation of a Pac-12 task force to address racial injustice and, finally, the largest demand, a 50% distribution of each sport’s total conference revenue evenly among athletes.

Overall, these demands from the athletes are fair.

Some of these demands will be more likely to be received by the conference than others.

But overall, athletes get little to nothing of the large pie of money in college athletics.

It’s time this changes.

Especially in the form of health insurance, transfer rules and social justice.

It makes sense, if you are an unpaid athlete who will play during a pandemic, wouldn’t you want medical coverage, especially with a virus like the coronavirus that could cause long term health issues?

In the letter to The Players Tribune, the athletes state that 98% of all college athletes don’t go to the professional level and therefore are left with no compensation for the time they put in it at the college level.

College athletes aren’t amatuer in any state, except they aren’t compensated, they aren’t given fair benefits.

And maybe, most importantly, they aren’t included in conversations.

But that’s going to change, and these demands from Pac-12 student athletes are just a start.

For Elijah Molden, a defensive back at Washington, watching members of his conference organize this movement isn’t as much about the demands as it is about having their voices heard.

“We need to stand up for ourselves and our loved ones, especially under the circumstances we are currently in… see both sides and remember that the situation isn’t binary,” Molden said in a tweet. “This way we can actually see some change and implement procedures that protect us players.”

The tweet was then retweeted and given support by Clemson quarterback and projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence.

Lamonte McDougle, a defensive lineman at Washington State, made a powerful statement on Twitter that he has no other option but to play this season, despite agreeing with the movement.

"I agree with everything this movement is fighting especially the health concerns but not playing this season isn't an option for me," McDougle said in a tweet. I got people that need to eat. So if the NCAA wants to use me as a lab rat it is what it is."

If at any point, an amateur athlete, one who isn't paid, feels like a "lab rat," there is clearly a problem with the system.

This movement is large, and it’s going to create change.

This movement is the closest thing college athletes have had to a union.

And frankly, it’s past due.

College and conference administrators are currently figuring out how to play a football season this fall, and the athletes have no say, have no rights, except for the one to opt out.

According to a tweet from Theo Lawson, a Washington State football reporter for the Spokesman Review, players at Washington State who have decided to opt out of the 2020 season have been told to clean out their lockers, which makes sense as they are fully stepping away from the program for a year due to concerns regarding the coronavirus; you can’t choose to opt out for health reasons and then stay around the team.

But, what happens when they try to rejoin the team next year? Will a coach favor a player who worked out and practiced with them all season over a player who opted out?

These are questions that will only be answered with time.

In 2014, a group of Northwestern football players filed paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board and won the regional hearing — but before they could form a union, the decision was overturned.

Student-athletes have been playing in a system that gives them very little and has changed very little over the past decades, while the money in college athletics continues to grow.

It’s time for this to change. It’s time for the players to get something from the system.

There is no perfect answer, there is no easy answer on how to do it and on what exactly players deserve.

This will all be figured out in due time, but what is important is that players are taking a stand, making their voices heard and realizing they can beat the system.

For a number of reasons, players have unprecedented power right now, and they are rightfully taking unprecedented actions to make sure this power is recognized and they receive rights they fully deserve.

