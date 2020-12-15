A former member of Penn State’s secondary is heading to the SEC.
Redshirt sophomore Trent Gordon is transferring to Arkansas, according to a report from Danny West of 247Sports.
#Arkansas lands Penn State transfer Trent Gordon (FREE) #Razorbacks #WPS: https://t.co/GgSsM8OFrc pic.twitter.com/9Ls8uLDkXM— Danny West (@DannyWest247) December 15, 2020
Gordon, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in 17 games over the course of the last three seasons for the Nittany Lions, including three games in 2020 and 10 in 2019.
