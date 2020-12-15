Cotton Bowl, Gordon (19) Tackles
Defensive back, Trent Gordon (19) tackles Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell (19) during the 84th Cotton Bowl Classic, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Penn State secured its 30th bowl win after defeating the University of Memphis 53-39.

 James Leavy

A former member of Penn State’s secondary is heading to the SEC.

Redshirt sophomore Trent Gordon is transferring to Arkansas, according to a report from Danny West of 247Sports.

Gordon, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in 17 games over the course of the last three seasons for the Nittany Lions, including three games in 2020 and 10 in 2019.

