Ryan Day issued a statement Thursday explaining his disappointment in the lack of communication from the Big Ten and asking for clarity on why the conference is not playing football.

In the statement, Day says that he understands the Big Ten’s decision to postpone football due to concerns surrounding players’ health and safety.

He goes on to say that the conference has the opportunity to give the players what they have worked so hard for, which is a chance to safely play for a national championship this fall.

Day says that he couldn’t be prouder of his team, medical personnel, athletic director and president with how they have stayed together amidst the uncertainty.

He also praised the Big Ten medical subcommittee, saying that they have done an excellent job of creating a safe pathway toward returning to play in mid-October.

Day said that the question that hurts him the most when asked is why his players can’t play while others in the country are, and the final portion of the statement reads, “Our players want to know: why can’t they play?”

