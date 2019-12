With the season coming to a close, now it's time for players to get recognition by the conference.

On Tuesday the conference announced it's All-Big Ten Defense Teams, and Penn State is represented a number of times.

Yetur Gross-Matos and Micah Parsons were both named to the All-Big Ten 1st team by the media and coaches.

Shaka Toney was named to the 2nd team by coaches with Cam Brown and Robert Windsor named to the 3rd team by coaches.

Tariq Castro-Fields was named to the 3rd team by the media.