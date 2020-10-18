Penn State will open its 2020 season ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.
After holding steady at No. 9 the previous two weeks, the Nittany Lions moved up one place in the latest iteration of the poll.
A total of five Big Ten teams found themselves in the AP Top 25 ahead of the conference’s opening slate next weekend with Ohio State (5), Penn State (8), Wisconsin (14), Michigan (18), Minnesota (21) all making the cut.
Iowa and Indiana both received votes in the poll.
Below is the entire top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Ohio State
6. Oklahoma State
7. Texas A&M
8. Penn State
9. Cincinnati
10. Florida
11. Miami (FL)
12. BYU
13. Oregon
14. North Carolina
14. Wisconsin
16. SMU
17. Iowa State
18. Michigan
19. Virginia Tech
20. Kansas State
21. Minnesota
22. Marshall
23. North Carolina State
24. USC
25. Coastal Carolina
