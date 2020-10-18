Penn State will open its 2020 season ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll.

After holding steady at No. 9 the previous two weeks, the Nittany Lions moved up one place in the latest iteration of the poll.

A total of five Big Ten teams found themselves in the AP Top 25 ahead of the conference’s opening slate next weekend with Ohio State (5), Penn State (8), Wisconsin (14), Michigan (18), Minnesota (21) all making the cut.

Iowa and Indiana both received votes in the poll.

Below is the entire top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma State

7. Texas A&M

8. Penn State

9. Cincinnati

10. Florida

11. Miami (FL)

12. BYU

13. Oregon

14. North Carolina

14. Wisconsin

16. SMU

17. Iowa State

18. Michigan

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kansas State

21. Minnesota

22. Marshall

23. North Carolina State

24. USC

25. Coastal Carolina

