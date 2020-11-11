Fresh off its upset win against Penn State, Maryland will not take the field on Saturday against Ohio State.

The Terrapins announced on Wednesday that the program will be pausing all team-related activities “due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases.”

Maryland’s game on Nov. 14 against Ohio State has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Maryland stated over the past seven days, eight football players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We're obviously extremely disappointed that we'll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday,” Marlyand coach Michael Locksley said in a statement. "It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision making process. We'll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it's deemed safe.”

Penn State Athletics reported an additional six positive coronavirus test results from the period of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, in its latest round of testing Wednesday. These results include all of Penn State Athletics, not just the football program.

