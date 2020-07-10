James Franklin announced on Friday that he and his wife Fumi have raised $462,500 for the Franklin Family Educational Equity Scholarship.

The full tuition scholarship, which was established in 2019, will be given out to one Penn State student.

Be the change that you wish to see in the world. -GandhiPlease take a moment to read the following message. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/f2X9Hl1alv — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) July 10, 2020

The goal of the scholarship is to make college affordable and accessible to students who haven’t had the opportunity to enroll in higher education in the past, Franklin said in the statement posted on Twitter.

The Franklins specifically said they hope to encourage first-generation college students who may be of lower socioeconomic status and ethnically diverse backgrounds to attend college as well as students whose race, ethnic, cultural, gender and/or national background and identity are inadequately represented at Penn State.

The link to donate to the scholarship fund can be found here.