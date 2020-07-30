One of college football’s most dominant run-blocking units from 2019 is set to return all but one starter for another year of work in the trenches.

Steven Gonzalez has since moved on to the NFL where he was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals, and Matt Limegrover has been replaced by Phil Trautwein as the offensive line coach.

Here are some storylines for the big men up front heading into the season.

A veteran group

While the Nittany Lions technically return just four of five starters from last season, in a way they return 4.5 starters.

Replacing Gonzalez at left guard will presumably be Mike Miranda — who was listed as the starter on the spring depth chart.

Slotting into the right guard spot is CJ Thorpe, who split playing time at that position with Miranda last season as both were listed as alternate starters and saw the field a ton.

It’s a luxury to be able to fill the lone empty spot on the offensive line with a player who got a lot of valuable reps at guard just a season ago.

Michal Menet returns for his final year of eligibility at center after another strong season, as right tackle Will Fries does the same.

The only underclassmen on the line is left tackle Rasheed Walker, who held his own and proved his value protecting Sean Clifford’s blindside as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

The experience of this group is definitely something for Penn State fans to be excited about, but maybe even more importantly, not a single offensive lineman missed a game due to injury in 2019.

The consistency and durability of the offensive line is what led to the success it had last season, especially in the ground game.

Run-blocking success

The Nittany Lions’ offensive line proved to be one of the best run-blocking units in the country last season.

With Penn State’s deep rotation of backs and willing-runner at quarterback in Clifford, the run-game was key to the team’s success.

The Nittany Lions ranked in the top-15 in power success rate, according to FootballOutsiders.com, which measures the percentage of runs on third or fourth down, with two yards or less to go, that a team achieved a first down or a touchdown.

Penn State had a power success rate of over 80%, and a lot of that had to do with the offensive line.

Another area where the Nittany Lions were in the top tier was in stuff rate, which measures the percentage of carries by running backs that are stopped at or before the line of scrimmage.

This only happened 14% of the time for Penn State, good for fifth overall in the nation.

Questions in the passing game

While the run-blocking was dominant in 2019, pass-blocking wasn’t as solid.

The Nittany Lions ranked toward the bottom of the Big Ten in sacks given up per game with 2.5.

Ohio State also finished below Penn State in that category, so it clearly doesn’t correlate with winning, but it does hold some importance.

Clifford found himself scrambling a lot in 2019, an area in which he excels as one of the top rated quarterbacks in those situations, per Pro Football Focus.

But with new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, it’s likely there will be an emphasis on maintaining a cleaner pocket than last season.

