After finishing the regular season with 10 wins, Penn State will look to capture its second New Year’s Six bowl win under James Franklin.

The Nittany Lions will take on Memphis in the Cotton Bowl at noon on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mark Jones and Dusty Dvoracek will be on the call for ESPN. The game will also be streamed on the WatchESPN app.