In celebration of the 150th season of college football, ESPN released a list of the top 150 greatest college football players of all time and four former Penn State players found themselves on the list.

The highest rated player was Jack Ham, who came in at No. 69. Penn State's only Heisman Trophy winner, John Cappelletti came in at No. 98.

Linebacker LaVar Arrington was No. 102 on the list and finally Mike Reid was No. 145.

The entire list can be found here.

The list was compiled by 150 media members, college administrators and former coaches and players.

The top 11 players in college football history will be reviled at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship.