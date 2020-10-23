Penn State football and the PA Pork are once again trying to "sack hunger" across the commonwealth this season.

The program will result in 50 pounds of pork being donated to Pennsylvania food banks per sack recorded by Penn State's defense this season — roughly 200 servings per sack.

This season, the Nittany Lions and Pennsylvania’s pig farmers are teaming up to SACK HUNGER and feed those in need across the Keystone State. Tune in each game to learn how much pork has been donated to @FeedingPA by PA Pork. Follow along: https://t.co/wqgzBMj0FQ pic.twitter.com/Y2SpSrehfh — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) October 23, 2020

The food will be donated to food banks that are part of Feeding Pennsylvania, which operates in all 67 counties across the commonwealth.

These food banks serve nearly 2 million people annually, adding up to over 164 million pounds of food.

Through the Sack Hunger program, as well as other, PA Pork and Feeding Pennsylvania provided over 100,000 pounds of pork to Pennsylvanian's in need.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

