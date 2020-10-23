Iowa, Jayson Oweh (28)
Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) and defensive tackle Robert Windsor (54) sack Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State football and the PA Pork are once again trying to "sack hunger" across the commonwealth this season.

The program will result in 50 pounds of pork being donated to Pennsylvania food banks per sack recorded by Penn State's defense this season — roughly 200 servings per sack.

The food will be donated to food banks that are part of Feeding Pennsylvania, which operates in all 67 counties across the commonwealth.

These food banks serve nearly 2 million people annually, adding up to over 164 million pounds of food.

Through the Sack Hunger program, as well as other, PA Pork and Feeding Pennsylvania provided over 100,000 pounds of pork to Pennsylvanian's in need.

