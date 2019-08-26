Editor’s note: In Out of Bounds, senior Collegian sports reporter Jack R. Hirsh will be taking a look each week at different Penn State and national sports stories that may have been overlooked or over shadowed. Jack will also examine some the biggest headlines, through a Penn State lens.

In a world where the dangers of playing football are becoming more known than ever before, Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement shouldn’t have been that big of a shock.

Luck announced his retirement from football on Saturday night, just two weeks before the start of his eighth professional season.

A seven-year career is well above the average 3.3-season career of an NFL player, but that number jumps to 9.4 for first round picks in the NFL Draft, according to statista.com. Luck was the No. 1 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft.

For players who have made at least one Pro Bowl appearance (Luck has four), their average career length is nearly 12 seasons.

The 29-year-old quarterback’s premature retirement, which comes a season after he was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, underscores the violent nature of football and why a player near the top the game would choose to give it up because of a troublesome injury history.

The Indianapolis star missed all of the 2017 season while rehabbing from a shoulder injury. After passing for nearly 4,600 yards and 39 touchdowns last season, Luck was struggling this preseason with calf injury.

He cited his injury struggles throughout his career after the Colts’ preseason loss to the Bears on Saturday night.

“I've been stuck in this process," Luck told reporters. "I haven't been able to live the life I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game ... the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.

"This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.''

Luck shows just how short even a top-caliber player’s career can be and how there is a shift in mindset for players playing past 30.

Former Penn State and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel hung up his cleats before the 2017 season after just three seasons of professional football. Urschel told the Collegian in August 2017 his retirement had nothing to do with fears of the degenerative brain disease, CTE, which is linked to head injuries and concussions.

However, Urschel’s friend, former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chris Borland, quit the game after just one season of professional football due to the fear of injuries and CTE.

Players are now more cautious than ever when it comes to how long they play football, which makes decisions like the ones Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley made to leave Penn State early seem even smarter.

Both Barkley and Sanders are running backs, the position group with the shortest average NFL career, at just 2.57 years. It was likely both would find success in the professional ranks, but both wanted to make sure they could play as long as possible.

By leaving a year early from school, the former Nittany Lion ball carriers saved themselves from a season of hits while they weren’t earning any compensation (what they should have been compensated is another column).

Those hits in college obviously wouldn’t have been the same intensity as the pair will face this year in the pros, but an extra year of uncompensated wear and tear just doesn’t make sense when top-players are retiring at the age of 30 or younger.

Barkley leaving after his junior season wasn’t so much of a surprise given he was already likely to be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft — he went second to the New York Giants. Sanders was a bit more controversial, given he had only one season as Penn State’s starter after Barkley’s departure.

After watching Luck and Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski retire this offseason at the age of 29, the 22-year-old Sanders will be happy to know he could play seven seasons before reaching that age, not six.