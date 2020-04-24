It’s not often that a team can pick up a top-3 edge rusher in the second round of the NFL Draft, but that’s exactly what Carolina did on Friday.

Prior to the draft, Yetur Gross-Matos was widely considered to be a first-round pick. But on Thursday night, the dominoes fell in a way that pushed the defensive end into round two along with a handful of other defensive players that were predicted to be off the board already.

The Panthers got first-round value in the second round, and a guy with the potential to be the best edge rusher in the entire draft outside of the freak that is Ohio State’s Chase Young.

Carolina took defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the No. 7 pick in the first round. Pairing him with Gross-Matos sets this defensive line up for years of success down the road.

The Panthers finished second in the NFL in sacks last season with 53 total, but the team’s two leaders in that department — Mario Addison and Bruce Irvin — have since left in free agency.

Gross-Matos should be able to step right into a starting spot on the defensive line. The fit is great for both the Panthers and the former Nittany Lion.

MORE DRAFT COVERAGE

2020 NFL Draft: KJ Hamler drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round The second Nittany Lion is off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft as wide receiver KJ Hamler wa…

New head coach Matt Rhule is a former Penn State linebacker, and new offensive coordinator Joe Brady served as a graduate assistant in Happy Valley, so I think they had their eyes on Gross-Matos for a while.

In a draft where the defensive end position drops off after the top five prospects, Carolina should consider itself very fortunate to have had the option to take Gross-Matos this late in the draft.

In 2019 there were five defensive ends taken in the first round alone, Gross-Matos marks just the second defensive end taken in the draft and the third overall ‘edge rusher’.

Gross-Matos is a high character, versatile and productive defensive end that has some of the highest upside of any defensive lineman in the draft. In his three years at Penn State, he tallied 18.5 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss.

His ability to rush the passer and also make an impact against the run is what makes him so likable as a player. Gross-Matos was the leader of a defense that ranked in the top-5 in rushing defense for most of the season in 2019.

At 6-foot-5, 264 pounds, he has the size to be a force in the NFL. That combined with his athleticism and strong block-shedding ability make him a quality option to play right away for Carolina.