If only the second half of games counted, Penn State would be 4-0 and probably be the No. 1 team in the country, seriously.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, all four quarters go into the wins and losses and they haven’t been able to find any sort of success in the opening 30 minutes for a month straight.

Over the course of the first 0-4 start in 19 years for the program, it has been outscored by a combined score of 93-26 in the first half.

But there has been an almost unbelievable contrast in the second half — Penn State has outscored its opponents 76-36 in the third and fourth quarters of games this season.

This most recent loss to Nebraska, 30-23, was no different from any of the prior three — a first half deficit proved too much to overcome with a solid second half showing.

“We just have to wake up,” Pat Freiermuth said. “We just have to attack — in the first half we’re feeling things out too much, trying to see what they do and we’re kind of on the defense.”

One of the major areas that has plagued the Nittany Lions in the first half of games this season has been turnovers.

Quarterback Sean Clifford threw an interception and fumbled the ball in the opening half, which led to Will Levis replacing him.

“I think early on it was the turnovers and the lack of the running game, but in my opinion it’s the turnovers,” Franklin said. “It’s hard to get into a rhythm, it’s hard to get into a groove, it’s hard to call, when you don’t have the confidence that you’re not going to turn the ball over.”

When Levis took over at quarterback, Penn State was already down 24-3 and hadn’t threatened the Nebraska defense.

Levis played well and took care of the football in the process, but the initial deficit was still too much to overcome despite the Huskers only putting up a single field goal as its only offense in the entire second half.

“We’ve got to figure it out, we can’t get in a hole like that because it’s tough to climb out of,” Freiermuth said. “In the second half we did a great job of executing our game plan and doing things we needed to do — I think that goes back to Wil [Levis] coming in, it gave us a great spark but we’ve got to go back and figure stuff out.”

The Nittany Lions’ defense only came up with one sack in the entire game, and the only turnover it forced was in the fourth quarter when linebacker Brandon Smith made a timely interception that ignited hope into a potential late comeback.

“We were able to get some sacks in the second half and some turnovers, which is another area that we haven’t done a good enough job in,” Franklin said. “We haven’t been creating big plays on the defensive side of the ball either so not only do you have the offense turning the ball over, but us not getting enough of them on defense — it’s not a winning combination.”

Both sides of the ball have dealt with slow starts and each side has an impact on the other, especially when it comes to field position.

The early turnovers have put the defense in tough positions to defend while the defense’s lack of stops has forced the offense to play catch-up.

Overall, Penn State collectively knows that something has to change in the way it starts its games.

“Coming in and establishing our dominance early, starting fast, that’s been a focal point for us and we need to display that,” linebacker Jesse Luketa said. “That’s the one thing I would say we collectively can agree on — we need to come out and start fast.”

