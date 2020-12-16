Although his name doesn’t show on the Beaver Stadium video boards before each Penn State home game, Will Levis is still an integral piece of the puzzle for the blue-and-white offense.

Levis — who has started just two games in his college career — has taken the field alongside Sean Clifford for a comparable amount of snaps as the backup quarterback in recent weeks.

The Connecticut native has been injected into crucial game situations in the past few weeks as part of James Franklin’s “Falcon” package.

Against Michigan State, Levis carried the ball 15 times for 36 yards and one touchdown, while throwing just three times for 54 yards.

And while it usually isn’t a good thing for a school to be plagued with quarterback uncertainties this late in the season, the product on the field has improved tremendously with both field generals being played in tandem.

In the couple of years after the Trace McSorley era, Franklin has yet to get consistent production from Clifford in both the passing and rushing attacks.

Clifford, in his second season as the starting quarterback for the blue-and-white, has averaged just 185.3 passing yards per game in his career.

That isn’t a number to boast about for a clear starting quarterback.

To make matters worse for Clifford, he has often forced the issue a little too often in eight games played this year — throwing nine interceptions.

Yes, he’s thrown more interceptions than games he’s appeared in for the Nittany Lions as an experienced redshirt junior.

In four more games a season ago, Clifford finished with a respectable seven interceptions while also throwing for 2,654 yards and 23 touchdowns in the process.

The once Elite 11 finalist as a high school recruit has undoubtedly taken a step back in Ciarrocca’s new scheme, but there aren’t many other options in an otherwise inexperienced quarterback room.

Levis took over outright as starter once this season against Iowa, but quickly lost that job when he was benched in favor of Clifford in the second half.

In short, Penn State may not have a quarterback it can repeatedly lean on throughout its 60-minute games.

But that’s okay.

The one-two punch of Clifford and Levis has worked as of late, and there’s no reason to abandon that play style in the remaining game or games.

The Nittany Lions have a realistic chance of finishing the season at .500 after a five-game losing streak to start the year, and their ability to turn things around has largely been because of the complementary play of the two quarterbacks.

Levis has proven effective on third-and-short, run-down-the-middle types of plays, while Clifford has had some of the pressure eased off of him on third and fourth down.

Penn State has averaged 29.7 points per game during its three-game winning streak, thanks in large part to its finding a game plan that best fits its two quarterbacks.

So, until Franklin commits to redshirt freshman Ta’Quan Roberson as the Nittany Lions’ field general of the future, the pairing of Clifford and Levis will do.