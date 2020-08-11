As the 2020 college football season remains up in the air, James Franklin shared his thoughts on competing in the fall on national television.

Franklin appeared on ESPN’s morning show “Get Up” and discussed a variety of topics surrounding the season for Penn State and the Big Ten on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions are currently slated to open their season against Northwestern on Sept. 5, but the Big Ten has yet to make a formal decision regarding the status of the fall sports season as of Aug. 11.

“I’m not saying we should cancel the season at this point and I’m not saying we should definitely play — the decision doesn’t need to be made right now,” Franklin said on the program.

If the Big Ten decides to cancel the season completely, Franklin and the Penn State program are prepared to look into other paths in order to compete during this academic year.

“I have a responsibility based on the feedback I’ve gotten from my players and their parents to explore any opportunity possible for our players to be able to continue to reach their dreams,” Franklin said.

Twenty-seven FBS programs have opted out of the 2020 fall season so far, as the MAC and MWC have decided to postpone alongside stand-alone programs UConn, Old Dominion and UMass.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE