Penn State starts its season 0-1 for the first time since 2015 after a back and forth thriller on the road at Indiana that saw the Hoosiers come out on top after overtime.

Here is how our staff grades the Nittany Lions’ performance against Indiana.

Offense: C - Evan Patrick

Kirk Ciarrocca and his offense would have received a much higher grade if this only took the second half into account.

The first half was ugly for Penn State’s offense after a solid first drive that resulted in a touchdown — the next time it scored would be on a 35-yard run from Sean Clifford that ended the third quarter.

Clifford’s two interceptions gave an otherwise lackluster Indiana offense hope and advantageous field position in the first half.

Clifford turned it around in the second half as he looked to run more, and he started to settle down in the pocket and made some impressive throws.

But Devyn Ford’s touchdown to put the Nittany Lions up by eight points late in the fourth quarter was what lost them this game — if Ford stays out of the endzone and allows Penn State to run out the clock, this game has an entirely different outcome.

Ironically, the Nittany Lions lost this game by scoring a touchdown when it struggled to do so at so many points before.

Defense: B - Benjamin Ferree

Penn State’s defense can not be put at fault for the Nittany Lions opening season loss against Indiana.

The Nittany Lions unit controlled the game for much of the day and only allowed 211 total yards, 277 less than Penn State’s offense.

Minus a great back shoulder grab in overtime, Penn State shutdown Whop Philyor, only allowing the explosive player to haul in five passes for 36 yards.

The Penn State pass rush started slow, but ultimately came alive at the end, forcing Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to be uncomfortable throughout the contest.

The Nittany Lion unit also forced two turnovers and did their best in the situations it was placed in throughout the game.

This being said, it wasn’t a perfect showing by the unit as the secondary had a number of breakdowns throughout the game and the pass rush certainly wasn’t consistent.

The linebacker group also was slow to fill holes at times, but overall, it was an encouraging performance from the Nittany Lions defense in the upset loss to Indiana.

Special Teams: F - Andrew Porterfield

In a one-point loss, Penn State’s special teams could have been the difference.

Jake Pinegar missed two field goals — from 25 and 47 yards out — leaving six points on the board for the Nittany Lions.

To make matters worse, Jordan Stout was unable to match his career long of 57 yards to give Penn State the go-ahead score in the closing seconds of regulation.

But it wasn’t just field goals that were the problem.

The Nittany Lions also muffed multiple kicks, basically giving away yards in the field position battle while also struggling on the offensive side of the ball.

In a night where neither Penn State nor Indiana were efficient on offense, the Nittany Lions’ special teams woes cost them some points — and may have handed Indiana a few of their own.

Special teams coordinator Joe Lorig will need to shore his unit’s playmaking up this week before Penn State hosts Ohio State on Halloween.

Coaching: C - Justin Morganstein

James Franklin and his staff had a somewhat forgettable day in Bloomington after mistakes and self inflicted errors resulted in a week one upset

Saturday also marked the debut of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca who looked good early on but struggled after a first drive touchdown.

It took him a while to get quarterback Sean Clifford going but once he did, by utilizing his legs, the offense seemed to flow much better.

Despite some poor adjustment making in the first half, the Nittany Lions found a way to stay in the game, thanks to a solid performance from Brent Pry and the Nittany Lion defense.

But once again, unnecessary penalties and unaffordable blunders forced the game into overtime where Penn State would eventually fall to Tom Allen’s team.

Franklin will need to put extra emphasis on the details this week if he wants to avoid his first 0-2 start as head coach of the Nittany Lions.