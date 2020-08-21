Although there won’t be Penn State football this fall, players are still receiving awards for the season that would have happened.

Micah Parsons and Pat Freiermuth were named to USA Today’s preseason All-America teams.

Parsons made the first team at linebacker while Freiermuth was named to the second team as a tight end.

Both Nittany Lions are coming off their career-best seasons in a year that saw Penn State finish 11-2.

Parsons had previously opted out of the upcoming college football season to focus on the upcoming NFL draft, while Freiermuth has yet to announce his future plans.

Both players are projected to be first round picks in the 2021 NFL draft.