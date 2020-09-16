After months of debate and uncertainty, the Big Ten will play football this fall, according to Pete Thamel, a national college football and basketball reporter for Yahoo Sports.

Sources: The Big Ten is coming back and will begin the weekend of Oct. 24. It'll include daily, rapid testing as a fixture of the plan. A statement from the league is imminent. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 16, 2020

The conference will reportedly return to play the weekend of Oct. 24 with daily, rapid testing.

On Aug. 11, the conference voted to cancel all fall sports, including football due to medical risks surrounding the coronavirus.

The new decision to play comes after conference commissioner Kevin Warren received a large amount of backlash from student-athletes, parents and program officials who believed that the teams could play.

The new schedule will reportedly feature eight games in eight weeks and the Big Ten title game would be played on Dec. 19, which is the day before the final College Football Playoff rankings are set to be revealed.

The Big Ten will now join the SEC, ACC and Big-12 as the Power Five programs who will participate in athletics this fall.

