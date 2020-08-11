Normally in early August, college football programs across the country are putting the finishing touches on the offseason’s work and preparing for the first game of the new year.

But like everything else in 2020, things aren’t exactly normal.

This year, football itself is likely the last thing on a program’s mind as the college football season continues to stand in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization and leadership across the country just aren’t there to make sure a season can be safely conducted.

This starts with the fact that conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, released schedules last week while knowing full well the season was still very much in jeopardy — essentially giving false hope and providing a distraction to its very apparent problem.

What has changed nationally from Aug. 5 — when the Big Ten released its 10-game, conference-only schedule — to today, just six days later?

There is no reason for schedules to be sent out unless the conferences knew they were for sure playing. And clearly, based on reports, they didn’t.

While student-athletes are trying to prepare for a college football season, they continue to wake-up everyday unsure about the status of the season.

It also doesn’t help that conferences across the country have differing opinions on the severity of health risks playing would bring.

Conferences like the Ivy League and MAC have since canceled their respective fall seasons stating the risk from a medical perspective is too great.

Other powerhouses like the SEC and ACC have stated they have doctors telling them the conditions are safe enough that the season can go on as planned.

Recap of where we are at for college football:MAC: "The medical people said it was unequivocal we could not play this fall."Pac-12: Doctors say to "stop contact and competitive activities at this time."SEC: Doctors say conference can continue to go forward at this point. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 11, 2020

But at the end of the day, student-athletes continue to put their bodies and health on the line by practicing at their respective schools this summer.

They have been subject to strict protocols and regulations while not being able to see their families and loved ones over the summer just to ensure they remain healthy.

And now it seems almost certain all of this work they put in to prepare for the season was just to aid the waiting game played by the conferences and the NCAA.

The players from Penn State have also expressed their displeasure with this entire process, as some have taken to Twitter in the last few days, prior to the Big Ten's announcement of the cancellation of all fall sports.

I just feel like this whole time nobody cared ab. the season, taking things for granted and assumed that it would just pop up and we’d be fine. The day we went in national quarantine is the day Presidents & Universities should been findin out ways to make this happen. Iwanplay🥺 — LaMont Wade 🦍 (@Goony_38) August 10, 2020

Just throw the whole damn year away!! 😒 — Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard53) August 10, 2020

In fact, most are finding out new information just as we are, with reports and leaks coming out before conferences make official announcements.

With so many still not knowing the current status of the season, players and coaches are urging conferences not to cancel on social media — a movement that extended to President Donald Trump.

It really goes to show how poorly the whole situation was handled across the Power Five conferences.

Ultimately, it proves that canceling the season unfortunately seems inevitable, even though other options are certainly available.

This is simply not the time for the conference to be silent while players and coaches work tirelessly in an effort to ensure they are ready to play a season, only to see rumors swirling every day on Twitter.

So as answers to whether a season is going to be played continue to roll out over this week, it comes at the expense of the student-athletes, who had no part in the final decision despite being the ones most at risk.

Power Five conferences and the NCAA have shown a lack of leadership throughout this whole process, proving further, that current leadership doesn’t have the means to safely sponsor a season this fall.

Leadership and transparency is needed, because right now the unpaid student-athletes are once again being taken advantage of.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the Big Ten's official statement canceling football and fall sports for the upcoming season.

