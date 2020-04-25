Penn State’s Robert Windsor is heading to the NFL after being selected with the 193rd pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Windsor becomes the second member of the Penn State defensive line to be drafted this year, with Yetur Gross-Matos also going in the second round.

Although he had a down year in his final season at Penn State, Windsor put up solid numbers in 2018 with 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

He should provide depth on the defensive front and compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.