James Franklin and his team didn’t have any scheduled team activities on Tuesday — but it wasn’t an off day.

Franklin woke up early and went to Good Shepherd Church in State College to vote, and he was pretty confident all of his staff and players did the same throughout the day.

In September, the NCAA voted unanimously to give all Division I student-athletes the day off on Nov. 3 due to the 2020 presidential election.

The idea was initially brought up by a Georgia Tech assistant coach after a summer of political activism from players on campuses around the country.

“Having the day off, it meant a lot to us,” junior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “I think voting right now in this country is a big thing, as it should be.”

Mustipher said he voted by mail in this election, but he still appreciated the sentiment of having the day off nonetheless.

“I think everybody needs to do their civic duty, and it’s really important to have those people that you want in office in order to see the community you want,” Mustipher said. “Whether that’s from a city perspective, a state perspective or a national perspective, I think just putting people in office who have the same viewpoints as you and that whole idea [is important].”

Franklin also shared his appreciation for having the day off on Tuesday and gave his perspective on why he believes it’s important to vote.

“We all have a duty and a responsibility to be active in what's going on in our democracy and in our country,” Franklin said. “It's a right that we have fought for, it's a right that we have earned, it's something that some people and some countries would love to have, and I think maybe for a period of time that we took some of those rights for granted.”

There was a large increase in voter turnout for the 2020 election, and leading up to November, there had been a movement among athletes and celebrities to encourage people to vote.

Franklin wants to be a part of the movement and give his players the opportunities to be involved in spreading that message.

“I think there's been a lot of emphasis over the last couple of years and specifically this past year to say, 'Okay, if you want to have a voice, if you want to have opinions, it starts with going and getting involved in and taking advantage of your rights,'” Franklin said.

The Penn State head coach, alongside some of his players, appeared in multiple PSA’s encouraging citizens to vote in the 2020 election.

“That's something that I think you see in professional sports, and a trickle down to the college sports, as well,” Franklin said. “Then when the NCAA and the Big Ten, a lot of these conferences made some decisions like making this an off day, from competition and practice, then I think it magnified it even more, and it led to great discussions and dialogue.”

While some college football coaches have been critical of having the day off on Tuesday, such as Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Florida’s Dan Mullen, Franklin has shown nothing but appreciation and the desire to empower his players.

“We wanted to educate our guys,” Franklin said. “We wanted to create opportunities for them to be engaged.”

Junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson took advantage of the day off to vote.

“We have the right to vote, we have the right to voice our opinion, so why wouldn’t you?” Dotson said. “You live in this world, you might as well have an effect on what this world is like.”

Dotson understands the importance of the 2020 election and expressed how much he appreciated having the day off to vote.

“That’s an amazing opportunity that we had to just go out and vote and voice our opinion,” Dotson said. “The world depends on it honestly… I just hope everyone took advantage of it.”

