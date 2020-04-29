Penn State has secured its first quarterback commitment in the class of 2021.

Quarterback Christian Veilleux, who is a 4-star prospect, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday.

Penn State was among four teams in the running for the Orleans, Ontario, native. His shortlist also included Clemson, Duke and Tennessee.

Veilleux boasts a .9022 247Sports composite rating and is the 15th ranked pro-style quarterback in the class of 2021.

The Bullis School quarterback last visited State College for Penn State’s Junior Day on Feb. 1 and took an unofficial visit to Penn State on Nov. 16, 2019.

The ninth commit in the Nittany Lions’ class of 2021, Veilleux is the first quarterback to commit to Penn State in the class and the fifth 4-star to commit to James Franklin.