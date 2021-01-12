Heading into the 2020 season, one of the biggest storylines for Penn State was its star-studded offense.

But while there was significant talent at many of the skill positions on that side of the ball, the wide receiver group was certainly one of the biggest questions for the Nittany Lions.

Junior wideout Jahan Dotson put any doubts to rest early, leading the Big Ten in receiving yards in addition to hauling in eight touchdowns.

He capped the year off with a dominant performance in a home win against Illinois, a game that could have been his final one in a blue-and-white uniform as he appeared ready for the NFL.

While many fans had already said their goodbyes and thank-you’s to the All-Big Ten selection, he made a somewhat surprising announcement last week.

Dotson stated he would be returning to Happy Valley for his senior season, despite rumors about him leaving for the professional ranks.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native, while not being the most highly touted receiving prospect, would have certainly gotten looks from many NFL teams and was likely going to be a day three pick.

But instead of settling, Dotson has chosen to take a gamble on himself and will try to top a season that was seemingly as impressive as it could’ve been.

Returning with Dotson will be a group of familiar faces and an offense that was just starting to reach its stride toward the end of the season.

One of those returners will be fellow wide receiver Parker Washington, who led the conference in receiving yards for true freshmen in 2020.

Having this duo together for an additional season will not only be a problem for opponents, but Dotson and Washington should complement each other well as the attention in the secondary will have to be split among the two.

But while the 5-foot-11 receiver will have a sense of comfortability with returning personnel like Washington and quarterback Sean Clifford, he will also need to adjust to a new scheme run by recently hired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

That change could be a challenge for some, but Dotson has always been a guy who can make plays as long as the ball is put in his hands.

And that is just what should happen next season.

In fact, Yurcich had a Biletnikoff award winner under him in 2017 when James Washington thrived under the then-Oklahoma State play-caller before being taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Washington has a very similar build to Dotson, so it will be intriguing to see how Yurcich intends to use him for certain scenarios.

But ultimately, Dotson’s return is one of the most significant in recent memory for the Nittany Lions. He has a chance to be not only one of the best receivers in the conference, but could also make noise nationally should he build off the season he had in 2020.