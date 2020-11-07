With 8:29 left in the third quarter, Sean Clifford took the snap on a crucial third-and-15.

Penn State was trailing Maryland by 28 and was desperate for a big, momentum changing play.

Clifford sat in the pocket, for five seconds, searching for an open receiver, before a Maryland player burst through the line — Clifford avoided him.

The quarterback was then flushed to his left, faced another defender, juked backward, was hit and fell to the ground for a loss of 16-yards

The Nittany Lions lined up for a field goal on fourth-and-31 — Jake Pinegar hooked it wide left.

Penn State came away empty handed again in a pair of plays that described the night for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State was outmanned, outcoached and outplayed Saturday night and now the Nittany Lions are searching for answers in their worst start to a season since 2001.

“We talk about being better and we talk about what type of football team we are,” Clifford said. “It’s very apparent what type of football team we are. We are an 0-3, poor performing football team.

“We gotta figure it out. It’s unacceptable.”

According to captain and linebacker Jesse Luketa, getting the team back on track begins with tough conversations.

“We need to have those tough conversations, move forward, address what we need to do to get back on track,” Luketa said. “All the outside noise is irrelevant, if people are chirping, that’s irrelevant.”

Luketa knows these conversations are not easy for a team to have, but the response in the locker room to them will determine Penn State’s fate the rest of the season.

“Sometimes you don’t want to have [the tough conversations], but at the end of the day, when you receive that tough criticism, you have to accept the fact that no love is lost,” Luketa said. “You might hear some things that you aren’t comfortable with or want to hear at the time, but it needs to be said, it needs to be heard.”

James Franklin felt his team was prepared to play Saturday and said the usual signs of a let down performance were not present at practice this week.

“I felt like we did the things necessary to come out and play well,” Franklin said. “It wasn't perfect, but we've had issues in the past that we've been able to overcome. During the week is typically how you can tell that and there weren't signs of that.”

According to Franklin, Penn State has prepared the same way for six seasons under him and ultimately, no matter the unique circumstances or opponent, the product on the field needs to be better and translate from the practice field.

“Obviously there's things that we got to get fixed and there's things that we got to improve,” Franklin said. “We got to play better. We've kind of lost three different ways. And in years past, we've found different ways to win games. We need to get it fixed and we need to get it fixed fast.”

Freiermuth knows it isn’t the process as he has gone through the same rituals, his freshman and sophomore year.

The highly touted NFL prospect, feels the blame ultimately should fall on the players, not the coaches.

“My three years here, I’ve had the same process before every single game.The same practice week, same routine,” Freiermuth said. “It’s nothing Coach Franklin has done. It’s on us. The coaches take all the blame… but it’s the players’ fault.

“We need to look ourselves in the mirror, be critical and hold each other accountable.”

And while Penn State’s players know it needs to hold each other accountable, why it isn’t happening already, even after an 0-2, prior to Saturday afternoon, is a mystery.

“It could be a lot of things. We don’t know,” Freiermuth said. “We are all going to take some time to reflect after the game tonight and try to figure it out.”

Wide receiver Jahan Dotosn, who once again impressed hauling in nine receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, said the team needs to come together as one.

“Right now, we have a lot of individuals,” Dotson said. “A lot of guys are thinking about things they shouldn’t be thinking about now. If your brother is down, you have to pick him up. It’s as simple as that.

“We have to come together, work as a team every single day and be ready.”

Dotson continued saying the team is distracted and not focusing on the only thing that matters — getting in the win column.

And while Penn State could make a lot of excuses for these distractions and its 0-3 start, whether it be the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented offseason, a top player opting out or injuries, the fact of the matter is, the Nittany Lions need to figure it out with the players they have.

Penn State needs to take the extra step of dedication and according to Dotosn that starts on Monday.

“Right now, we aren’t a good football team. We gotta work. We have to have everyone 100% bought in,” Dotson said. “Monday’s are days off, we have to see every guy in the building, from the top of the roster to the bottom. Just doing something to get better every single day.”

And according to Dotosn, if this buy in starts immediately, it will continue throughout the week in practice, eventually translating to the field on Saturday.

“We have to come to practice, every single day and execute,” Dotson said. “Our coaches are putting us in great positions and we just have to do our job. If we get 11 guys on the same page, great things could happen for the team.”

While it could be easy for the team to give in after the 0-3 start, Dotson says Penn State has no time for players who aren’t dedicated week in and week out.

“It’s going to start tomorrow, we are going to see who really wants it, who wants to be here, who wants to be bought in,” Dotosn said. “if you don’t there is no time for that right now. We gotta do something different.”

Now as Penn State turns its attention to a winless Nebraska next Saturday, Luketa knows the team has the capability of having the right mentality.

Luketa knows Penn State can have the tough conversations and find the answers.

“The true response of a champion is how you respond to adversity,” Luketa said. “It’s all about what we are going to do next. The three losses are in the past now.

“The only thing we can focus on is our next opponent and what we are going to do before it.”

