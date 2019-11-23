LeSean McCoy Chiefs
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

LeSean McCoy made a special visit on Thursday ahead of his game on Sunday.

The current member of the Kansas City Chiefs visited Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey. 

The former Philadelphia Eagles running back was there to visit patients and gave one Eagles fan a special surprise, a video call with DeSean Jackson.

McCoy will return to Philadelphia on Sunday as the Chiefs take on the Eagles.

