LeSean McCoy made a special visit on Thursday ahead of his game on Sunday.

The current member of the Kansas City Chiefs visited Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey.

📹 SOUND ON: @Chiefs running back @Cutondime25 stopped by to see patients at Penn State Children's Hospital today — but one @Eagles fan got a special bonus during the visit. pic.twitter.com/uzDR8iAF4T — Penn State Hershey (@PennStHershey) November 21, 2019

The former Philadelphia Eagles running back was there to visit patients and gave one Eagles fan a special surprise, a video call with DeSean Jackson.

Thank you for having me Hershey https://t.co/QACVVYmYrx — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) November 22, 2019

McCoy will return to Philadelphia on Sunday as the Chiefs take on the Eagles.