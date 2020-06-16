Three former Penn Staters may soon find themselves in one of the most selective clubs in college football.

The National Football Foundation released its 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot on Tuesday, with three former Nittany Lions making the cut.

DJ Dozier, Bobby Engram and Steve Wisniewski all made the requirement of being first-team All-Americans and are three of 78 former FBS players to be named on the ballot.

Dozier and Wisniewski were part of the 12-0 Penn State team in 1986 while Engram was a member of the 12-0 team in 1994.

Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield also made the list for his career at Purdue from 2001 to 2004.

Twenty five former Nittany Lion players and coaches are already in the College Football Hall of Fame, with the most recent inductee being Kerry Collins in 2018.