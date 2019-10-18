After starting off its 2019 campaign with a 6-0 record, Penn State enters the annual White Out game as the favorite over Michigan.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, The Nittany Lions are nine point favorites against the Wolverines, with the average score prediction being 39-22 in favor of the hosts.

Oddsshark calculates that 5 percent of people wagering on the contest have picked Penn State to win and cover the spread, while 45 percent favor the Nittany Lions to win by eight points or less. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -105, while the best current odds for the Wolverines lie at -110 on certain sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is -320, while Michigan’s has hovered around +290, meaning if you were to place $100 on the Wolverines pulling the upset, the payout would be $390.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 47. The consensus amongst those placing a wager on the outcome skews toward taking the under. Oddsshark states that 62 percent of those betting on the contest are projecting that the teams will score 46 points or less.

Prediction: Penn State 24, Michigan 13

This spread is the most that Michigan has been an underdog in nearly two years, and Jim Harbaugh’s side has covered in just two of its last 10 contests. Both of these statistics bode well for a Penn State side that will be eager to avenge last year’s loss.

The Wolverines have struggled all season long on offense, and will likely look to establish the run in order to get Shea Patterson comfortable on the road. However, Penn State’s defense is coming off a game in which it limited Iowa to just 70 yards on 30 rushing attempts last week. For the season, the Nittany Lions are allowing under eight points per game, good for second in the nation.

After going to Kinnick Stadium and coming out with a victory, Penn State’s defense should be just as convincing on Saturday. Even though defeating a Big Ten rival is a difficult task, I expect the Nittany Lions to run the ball and Sean Clifford to perform well in his first White Out start. I like Penn State’s odds to win and cover in this one.