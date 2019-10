In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs recap everything you need to know about Penn State's 28-21 victory over Michigan.

The pair opens the episode with what the win means before taking a deep dive into the offense.

They then take a close look at the excellent play of the defense. To end the episode, they go around the rest of the Big Ten and take a look at some season changing results.