UPDATE: West Virginia officially announced that Parker will serve as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Mountaineers.

Penn State will have to fill another coaching hole.

Former Penn State wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Gerad Parker has been hired as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator, according to numerous reports.

SOURCE: #WestVirginia is finalizing a deal to name #PennState Pass Game Coordinator / WR coach Gerad Parker as new offensive coordinator. He’d been a good addition for the Nittany Lions. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 10, 2020

Parker was hired by the Nittany Lions prior to the 2019 season after a two-year stint at Duke.

Parker made waves on the recruiting trail for Penn State, securing three 4-star wide receivers in the 2020 class.