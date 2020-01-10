UPDATE: West Virginia officially announced that Parker will serve as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Mountaineers.
We are excited to welcome @GeradParker1 to the Mountaineer Football family!🔗 https://t.co/w6mxT5lSQ3#HailWV pic.twitter.com/WhOvrCmToH— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) January 10, 2020
Penn State will have to fill another coaching hole.
Former Penn State wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Gerad Parker has been hired as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator, according to numerous reports.
SOURCE: #WestVirginia is finalizing a deal to name #PennState Pass Game Coordinator / WR coach Gerad Parker as new offensive coordinator. He’d been a good addition for the Nittany Lions.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 10, 2020
Parker was hired by the Nittany Lions prior to the 2019 season after a two-year stint at Duke.
Parker made waves on the recruiting trail for Penn State, securing three 4-star wide receivers in the 2020 class.