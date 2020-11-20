James Franklin told a player to not go to the police following a fight in 2018 that involved “punching, choking and a knife being pulled,” according to a report from ESPN.

The accusations were made by Isaiah Humphries in a draft report that was part of a 2019 Title IX inquiry into sexual assault allegations in the Penn State locker room.

The report includes interviews with a number of football players, coaches and staff.

According to the ESPN report, Humphries told investigators that after his fight with linebacker Micah Parsons, he met with Franklin in the coach’s car outside of the Lasch Football Building. The investigator wrote: "Mr. Humphries added that Coach Franklin came and said, 'Don't talk to the police because Micah is his start [sic] player and makes money, so if he gets in trouble, he's gone,' meaning Mr. Humphries would be gone.”

Penn State issued the following statement to The Daily Collegian in response to the story by ESPN:

"Penn State diligently works to foster a community of safety and security for its students and student-athletes, so that they may participate freely in the academic and athletic opportunities the University offers. We’re disappointed that ESPN has chosen to rehash a series of allegations that have remained unsubstantiated despite being investigated thoroughly through the University’s established processes for responding to claims of misconduct and by the Penn State police.

Coach Franklin never instructed Mr. Humphries to avoid contacting authorities. The court has twice rejected Mr. Humphries’ complaints, and despite his continued revisions, previously dismissed the claims against Coach Franklin in their entirety. We believe the claims relating to Coach Franklin have no merit, and we will continue to defend him vigorously."

Humphries said his 2018 fight with Parsons began when the linebacker poured water on him while he was sleeping in the academic center. The water then went on Humphries phone and laptop. Humphries said he then poured Gatorade on Parsons, resulting in Parsons punching Humphries.

Humphries told a school investigator Parsons was choking him and wouldn’t stop, so Humphries pulled out a pocket knife. This allegedly led Parsons to stop choking him and the fight ended, according to the report.

Two days after the fight, in a meeting in Franklin’s office that two assistant coaches also attended, Humphries said Franklin told him “you should have just gotten your ass beat and not pulled a knife,” according to the amended complaint Humphries filed in October.

Humphries’ claim that Franklin discouraged him from reporting his fight to police came in response to a question about training on Title IX practices. Humphries told a school investigator that players received Title IX training once per week, but Franklin discouraged players from sharing information to the media or outside the team. He said Franklin would “remind people not to say anything,” the investigator wrote.

Other players in the report, when asked whether Franklin told them not to discuss team issues, either denied Franklin said that or told the school investigator they interpreted it to mean don’t talk to the media. In the report, players added Franklin encouraged them to be honest and open if questioned by investigators.

Humphries transferred to Cal in January 2019.

He filed a lawsuit in January against the university, Franklin and defensive tackle Damion Barber that alleged he was hazed by his teammates. Humphries said the team's coaching staff, including Franklin, did nothing to stop the hazing when Humphries reported it.

The lawsuit alleged several players told underclassmen, "I am going to Sandusky you," "I am going to f*** you" and "This is Jerry." The suit also alleged players would wrestle younger players to the ground and either simulate humping, place their genitals on underclassmen's faces or simulate ejaculation near the face or buttocks of underclassmen.

In March, Penn State filed a motion to dismiss Humphries’ claims.

Penn State Police investigated related allegations. The results were forwarded to the Centre County district attorney, who reviewed the case and decided not to pursue charges.