Even with three of the top-10 teams off of the slate this week due to coronavirus outbreaks, there are still some games this weekend that will be critical in the race for the College Football Playoff.

These intriguing matchups include some highly ranked teams as well as in-conference rivalry games.

With that, here are the ones to keep an eye out for in Week 7 of the college football season.

No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama

In what is by far the box office game of the weekend, the two top dogs in the SEC — Georgia and Alabama — will fight for the inside track to the playoff.

But while Georgia coach Kirby Smart is in the Bulldogs’ facility tirelessly prepping for this game, Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne are home fighting the coronavirus, after it was announced on Wednesday that they tested positive.

Saban said on ESPN he is unsure right now about whether or not he will be able to communicate with the team on Saturday.

Nick Saban says he is unsure if he will be able to communicate with his team during Saturday's game vs. No. 3 Georgia. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/iPGDJf9y9J — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 14, 2020

Saban’s positive test is likely to hinder Alabama’s plans in some way, which is surely an advantage for the Bulldogs in a year like 2020 where preparation is so important.

The Tide will need Mac Jones and the running excellence of Najee Harris to be in top form Saturday night, as they’ll have to face an athletic Georgia defense that is giving up just under 13 points per game so far this season.

No. 14 BYU at Houston

In a matchup of the Cougars, BYU will travel to Houston on Friday as both teams come in undefeated.

This game though is not your usual matchup of unbeatens, as BYU has won four-straight games and has been rolling since the season-opening blow out against Navy in early September.

Houston, meanwhile, played and won its first game last Thursday.

The team pulled off the victory, despite its offense struggling a bit. Houston turned the ball over a total of five times in its 2020 opener.

But thanks to receiver/return man Marquez Stevenson making dynamic plays left and right, Houston had the ability to overcome an early deficit.

A deficit is something Houston may face again in this game, with BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson playing his best ball this season, having thrown eight touchdowns to just one interception so far.

RELATED

Gambling guide | Week 7 college football predictions, who to bet on Week 7 of the 2020 college football season is here, and it provides some of the most exciting matchups of the year so far.

No. 14 Miami at Pitt

Coming into the season, there were some high expectations set for Pitt as Pat Narduzzi had a dynamic defensive unit with some veterans on offense returning for him.

And after a 3-0 start, it seemed that the Panthers may finally get themselves back into the national conversation and potentially become a consideration for the playoff this year.

But two straight one-point losses — including a heartbreaker to Boston College last weekend — will surely have Pitt ready to get on the field in hopes of righting the ship this Saturday.

The Panthers clash with Miami, another team looking to bounce back after a tough loss.

The Hurricanes also started the season on a hot streak but were outplayed for the majority of their first loss, falling to Trevor Lawrence and No. 1 Clemson.

Quarterback D’Eriq King will be looking to return to his prime form, as he posted season lows for completions, yards and touchdowns in the defeat.

So these should be two desperate teams heading into this Saturday, and although it may not affect the playoff picture, it should be an intriguing game to watch.