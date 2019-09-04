After thoroughly dominating Idaho last week, Penn State enters Saturday’s game against Buffalo as a considerable favorite at Beaver Stadium.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, The Nittany Lions are a 29.5 point favorite against the Bulls, despite the average score prediction being 38-24 in favor of the hosts. The line for this game opened as low as -23.5, but quickly shot up to -28, and has jumped higher since then.

At the time of publication, Oddsshark calculates that 67 percent of people wagering on the contest have picked the Nittany Lions to win, and cover the spread, while 33 percent favor the visitors to lose by 29 points or less. The average odds for each team to cover the spread are -110 apiece, with Buffalo getting +105 odds on certain sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is -8000, while Buffalo’s has hovered around +3375, meaning if you were to place $100 on the Bulls pulling the upset, the payout would be $3,475.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 57. The consensus is a little more contentious among those placing a wager on the outcome, but the projections still skew toward taking the over. Oddsshark states that 69 percent of those betting on the contest are projecting that the teams will score at least 58 total points.

Prediction: Penn State 48, Buffalo 17

There is an obvious talent disparity between the two sides here, but Penn State giving four touchdowns against a Buffalo team that won 10 games last year seems a little ambitious. However, the Nittany Lions have gone 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games as favorites of 25-plus points.

Despite the fact that Buffalo has gone 7-1 all-time against the spread in its eight road games against the Big Ten, it’s hard to imagine the Bulls doing much on offense on Saturday. I think Penn State’s defense and running game will carry the Nittany Lions, and I like their odds to win and cover in this one.