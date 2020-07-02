In an offseason that has been more distinctive than any other in recent memory, Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa was able to gain some unique experience while working out in his home nation of Canada.

As he gears up for his junior season, Luketa worked with a group of professional athletes that included Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux.

Hockey is the most popular sport in Luketa’s hometown of Ottawa, but he says that due to the game simply being too expensive for him growing up, he decided to take on football.

But despite the difference in sport, Luketa knows how valuable it is to be able to work with such highly-regarded athletes like he has with NHL players like Giroux.

“I’ve known [Giroux] since I was a kid,” Luketa said. “He’s a dude that does not get tired, training with him, I always have to be on my p’s and q’s, and he’s someone I’ll always keep in my corner and stay in contact with.

"We got some good work in, just making sure I was physically prepared.”

While Luketa remains focused on ensuring that his body will be in proper form for next season, he is aware of the magnitude that his role could be increased to.

With the departure of linebackers Jan Johnson and Cam Brown after last season, spots are up for grabs in the Penn State front seven.

Luketa feels that he as well as the rest of the linebacker room is ready to step up and be among the best groups in the country.

“We have the opportunity to have the No. 1 linebacker room in the nation," Luketa said. "We're talented, we're fast, we're physical, we're smart and we're eager to learn. I'm excited for our guys. I'm excited for the country to see what we have to offer and what we're going to do to opposing offenses.

“Call me crazy. Call me what we want. I know the talent we have. I know how we work. I know how hungry we are and it’s unmatched.”

Luketa’s role as one of the veterans of the defense is something that he is not taking lightly.

In fact, he touched on how important leadership and accountability is when preparing for a season like the Nittany Lions have ahead of them.

"Guys are looking up to me,” Luketa said. “Whether it's jumping on Zoom calls, making sure they're staying on top of their stuff, helping them along with the playbook, with their signals. That's the stuff that I've taken upon myself."

