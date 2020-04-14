Saquon Barkley will be answering questions from Penn State students, virtually.

Penn State SPA is hosting the former Penn State and New York Giants running back at 6:30 p.m. on April 20 for a virtual Q&A.

BIG NEWS! SPA is hosting a virtual Q&A with the New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley at 6:30 pm EST on Monday, April 20th! 🏈 Send in your questions through the link in our bio! pic.twitter.com/7JozYPHkCH — Penn State's SPA (@psuspa) April 14, 2020

In order to take part in the session, you must sign up to access the lecture link.

Barkley is preparing for his third season in the NFL and is coming off of back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons.

The running back played at Penn State from 2015-17 and quickly became a superstar averaging 5.7 yards per carry in his college career.

Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.