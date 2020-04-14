Blue-White, Saquon Barkley
Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who now plays for the New York Giants, gives an interview on the field during the Penn State Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Saquon Barkley will be answering questions from Penn State students, virtually.

Penn State SPA is hosting the former Penn State and New York Giants running back at 6:30 p.m. on April 20 for a virtual Q&A.

In order to take part in the session, you must sign up to access the lecture link.

Barkley is preparing for his third season in the NFL and is coming off of back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons.

The running back played at Penn State from 2015-17 and quickly became a superstar averaging 5.7 yards per carry in his college career.

Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

