Football vs Iowa, James Franklin and Chris Stoll (91)
Buy Now

Penn State head coach James Franklin high fives long snapper Chris Stoll (91) after a successful PAT during the Big Ten football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 41-21.

 Jonah Rosen

James Franklin has continued his momentum in the transfer portal.

Former Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo announced his decision to transfer to Penn State Tuesday after a four-year career with the Blue Devils.

Tangelo picked up 40 tackles and two sacks this season in his first full year as a starting defensive tackle.

The 21-year-old is the third transfer for the Nittany Lions this offseason, joining former Baylor running back John Lovett and former South Carolina defensive back Johnny Dixon.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags