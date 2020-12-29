James Franklin has continued his momentum in the transfer portal.

Former Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo announced his decision to transfer to Penn State Tuesday after a four-year career with the Blue Devils.

When you know you know..WEARE🤍 pic.twitter.com/tgbQYxDTwB — Derrick Tangelo (@setforlaunch) December 29, 2020

Tangelo picked up 40 tackles and two sacks this season in his first full year as a starting defensive tackle.

The 21-year-old is the third transfer for the Nittany Lions this offseason, joining former Baylor running back John Lovett and former South Carolina defensive back Johnny Dixon.