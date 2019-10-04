James Franklin has gained another wide receiver recruit in the class of 2020.

KeAndre Lambert, out of Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia, announced his decision to come to Penn State on Friday after being recruited by wide receivers coach Gerad Parker.

Turning Dreams into Reality...Just a young educated black man from Norfolk C O M M I T E D! pic.twitter.com/UD5LQYk8Sf — KDL² (@Klamb2_) October 4, 2019

At 6-foot-1, 176 pounds, Lambert will provide the Nittany Lions with another physical presence on the offensive side of the ball.

The four-star commit is the 31st ranked wide receiver in the class and has a composite rating of .9264 on 247sports.

Lambert joins 4-star Jaden Dottin, 3-star Parker Washington, 3-star Malick Meiga and 3-star Norval Black as the fifth wide receiver commitment in the class of 2020.

The Nittany Lions secured Lambert over the likes of Virginia Tech and North Carolina.