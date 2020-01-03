Penn State has hired a new offensive line coach.

Phil Trautwein will take over coaching duties for recently fired Matt Limegrover, the team announced Friday.

Trautwein has been the offensive line coach at Boston College since the beginning of the 2018 season, also serving as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for Davidson from 2016-2017.

Trautwein was an offensive guard for Florida and was a part of two national championship teams.

The hire comes after Limegrover was relieved of his duties on Tuesday.