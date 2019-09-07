Dylan Jacobs

Penn State 38-7

Buffalo will put up more of a fight than Idaho did last week. With the way they play and their run-first offense, the Bulls will try and keep Penn State’s offense off the field and run the clock to keep them in the game.

But with the talent of Penn State’s defense, that will be tough to do. Plus, if Buffalo wants any chance in this game, redshirt freshman QB Matt Meyers has to show up and throw a lot more than 10 passes, like he threw last week.

Buffalo will keep things relatively close, but Penn State will control the game and roll to a victory.

Caleb Wilfinger

Penn State 48-10

On paper, Buffalo should pose more of a challenge for Penn State than its opener against Idaho. However, the Bulls lost a lot from their offensive attack last season, including former starting quarterback Tyree Jackson, who was a staple in their 10-win season a year ago.

Against redshirt freshman Matt Meyers making just his second career start, Penn State’s defense should have a field day in this one, while the Nittany Lions’ offense should move the ball with relative ease throughout the contest.

It will be slightly more competitive than last week’s game but I still expect the hosts to dictate play from start to finish at Beaver Stadium.

Ben Ferree

Penn State 48-6

Penn State will once again dominate in its second game of the season and it’s defense will lead the way.

Buffalo is a run first offense as the Bulls freshman quarterback only threw the ball 10 times last week but Penn State’s ‘wild dogs’ will handle the rushing attack with ease.

The Nittany Lions will start a little slow on offense with Sean Clifford still getting used to the college game and playing at night in Beaver Stadium for the first time.

That being said, after the first quarter Penn State’s offense will find its rhythm and dominate the Bulls to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Evan Patrick

Penn State 45-7

It won’t be as much of a slaughter as last week’s season opener, but Penn State should be able to handle Buffalo with ease on Saturday.

The defense will be eager to fly around once again and have an integral piece in linebacker Cam Brown returning to the starting lineup. I don’t see a Bulls team that didn’t play a single top-25 team last season scoring many points on a dominant defense.

Sean Clifford looked much more confident as the leader of the Nittany Lions offense towards the end of last week’s game, and I expect Clifford to continue to make strides in the right direction as a starting quarterback.

The start to this night game in Beaver Stadium could be a little shaky, but Penn State should be able to settle into a rhythm and come away with a comfortable victory.