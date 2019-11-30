Fourth Quarter

Three touchdowns from Journey Brown leads Penn State past Rutgers on senior day pic.twitter.com/Ed2ckkPeQP — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

Roberson's pass intended for Chisena is incomplete. Rutgers gets the ball back with 3:11 to go. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Ta'Quan Roberson is in the game at QB — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) November 30, 2019

Stout squibs a kick, and Penn State recovers off of the bounce. Will start at the six yard line. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Before Brown's third score of the game, it was Jahan Dotson who gave Penn State the breathing room it needed.📸: @NoahRiffe pic.twitter.com/uLFa5pBrj7 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

JOURNEY AGAINBrown gets another touchdown and Penn State's lead grows pic.twitter.com/hrLgqPvFhC — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

The pass on 4th down is dropped. Penn State takes over at the Rutgers 44 yard line. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Another game, another big touchdown from @H55ZY pic.twitter.com/3dSgPwgZIA — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

That pass went for more yards than Levis had the entire game prior.Also the football gods have been on Penn State's side this season with the way these fumbles are bouncing back to the quarterback — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 30, 2019

WHAT A PLAYLevis bobbles the snap, but finds Dotson for a 44-yard TD pic.twitter.com/mLRoMeqMwS — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

Rutgers now has four sacks in this game. Offensive line hasn't been great, but Levis also needs to get rid of the ball faster. — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 30, 2019

Levis is sacked on 2nd down. 3rd and 15. Walker is down. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Ricky Slade is in the game for Penn State — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 30, 2019

Rutgers makes the field goal, but it is still a very interesting decision. The Scarlet Knights are eventually going to need a TD in this game and have nothing to lose. — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 30, 2019

Rutgers hits a 38 yard field goal13-6 PSU — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

Third Quarter

Heading into the fourth quarter, yards are 314-216 in favor of Rutgers. Just looking at the stats, Rutgers should be winning this game. — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 30, 2019

Penn State heads into the fourth quarter with a 10 point lead pic.twitter.com/bZbLXvoOIp — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

The attendence today is 98,895 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

On cue, the Nittany Lions are unsuccessful on a deep shot and Levis is sacked on the very next play. Looks like not much was learned from that drive https://t.co/pkE3jl88ND — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 30, 2019

Levis has had a handful of opportunities to make plays in the air, just looks like a guy who hasn't had a whole lot of in-game reps on those deep to intermediate throws — even Clifford struggled with the deep ball early in the season — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 30, 2019

Journey Brown picks up his second touchdown of the game as Penn State increases its lead pic.twitter.com/50YXmrICet — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

Well would you look at that. It seems as if Penn State has leaned into its run-first identity with Levis at the helm, and it only took three plays for the Nittany Lions to get in the end zone after the half — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 30, 2019

THAT WAS QUICKJourney Brown scores from 18 yards out, and Penn State gets in the end zone with a quick three-play drive pic.twitter.com/hYjdWr4IXZ — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

Langan's run is short of the line. 4th down and Rutgers will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Rutgers starts at the 25 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Halftime

Rutgers is averaging 18.3 yards per competition against the Penn State defense at the half — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 30, 2019

Rutgers trails Penn State by four points at the halfIn its previous 8 Big Ten games this season, Rutgers has trailed by an average of 18 points at the half — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 30, 2019

Will Levis has just 21 yards passing at the half. He currently has a passer rating of 41.8, and has completed only four passes — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 30, 2019

Rutgers has virtually nothing left to play for this season, but the Scarlet Knights have competed hard thus far. In fact, for most of the half, Penn State has not looked like a team that is playing for a berth in a New Year's Six bowl game — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 30, 2019

2nd Quarter

The first half has come to a close pic.twitter.com/dnAQPsatqG — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

Rutgers' kick is no good. Penn State takes over with two seconds to go. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Will Levis has not shown any promise in the passing game so far. He underthrew that ball and now Rutgers has a 111-21 lead in passing yards — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 30, 2019

Levis is picked off on a deep ball intended for George. Rutgers takes over at the 2. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Journey Brown is averaging 5.7 yards per carry but he has only touched the ball six timesPenn State needs to feed on him this next drive until Rutgers stops it — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 30, 2019

A run goes nowhere, bringing up 4th down, but Garrett Taylor is shaken up. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Levis is sacked and Penn State will punt — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

This is the largest talent and athleticism gap between Penn State and an opponent since the Nittany Lions played Idaho — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 30, 2019

Hamler with a big punt return to the Rutgers 46 yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

1st Quarter

A Journey Brown touchdown with six seconds left in the quarter gives Penn State the lead on senior day pic.twitter.com/OtjKnvmmNt — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

It bears repeating that Journey Brown is playing the best football of his career over the last month. His touchdown has Penn State on the board in this one — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 30, 2019

BROWN PUNCHES IT INJourney Brown scores from a yard out to give Penn State the lead pic.twitter.com/Xk3SfzAcy1 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

Rutgers has 101 total yards through its first two drives. Penn State has 29 — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 30, 2019

Rutgers hits a 29-yard field goal with 3:32 left in the 1st3-0 Rutgers — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

Rutgers just straight up looks better than Penn State through the first 10 minutes — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 30, 2019

Penn State has run 12 offensive plays with a QB making his first startThe Nittany Lions have run the ball with a RB twice — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 30, 2019

Not much to say from both teams opening drive other than Penn State wasn't very good and Rutgers was well Rutgers — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 30, 2019

Levis is sacked. 4th down and Penn State will punt. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Hamler returns the opening kickoff to the 28 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Pregame

Rutgers wins the toss and defers. Penn State gets the ball first. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019

Penn State has taken the field to a very, very empty student section pic.twitter.com/Yx8QGuCwr4 — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 30, 2019

An emotional curtain call for Penn State's seniors📸: @rjamesleavy pic.twitter.com/ixwe6fOpBw — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 30, 2019

The crowd at Beaver Stadium with 30 minutes until kickoff. It will be by far the smallest crowd of the season. pic.twitter.com/qibJXXdN8a — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 30, 2019

Penn State looking like it'll be without Castro-Fields and Gross-Matos today. We'll see plenty of different faces throughout the game. — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) November 30, 2019

Sean Clifford is not dressed as Penn State runs out of the tunnel for warmups. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 30, 2019