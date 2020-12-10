The 2020 college football season will go down in history.

The coronavirus ravaged the season’s initial plans, impacting every aspect of season preparation combined with the Nittany Lions’ first ever 0-5 start to a season.

Over the course of this unprecedented year, Penn State’s players have been through a rollercoaster of ups and downs. Now, with at least one game remaining, they’re able to take a step back and see the bigger picture.

“I think that’s a nod to the leadership of this program, starting with Coach Franklin, how we handled everything from the jump,” senior safety Lamont Wade said. “Being able to be professional with the manner of how hectic everything is.”

The Nittany Lions are on pace to play in every game they had scheduled, something not every Big Ten team can say.

And that took sacrifices.

“I’m not around people who aren’t on the team, I’m just really not,” redshirt senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton said. “After games we either get on the plane and come home or walk back to the house, and depending on what time it is, we sit around and watch other people play football, there’s not much to do.”

Penn State’s players have been focused on keeping themselves as isolated as possible from those outside of the program to ensure the risk of exposure to the coronavirus is the lowest possible.

“It’s definitely been weird not being able to be around people, but it’s like, you have to stay in the house bro,” Shelton said. “It’s either you stay in the house or you’re out for three weeks, like what do you want to do?”

That even means staying away from family and friends, something James Franklin has opened up about during the season.

“The biggest [sacrifice] is family, of course,” senior safety Jaquan Brisker said. “I’m not seeing my mom after a game or before a game, [I’m not seeing] my uncle, my brother and my sister.”

With the amount that each individual had to sacrifice in order to successfully play this season, it was tough for players to not see the results follow, as the Nittany Lions started 0-5, in what will be one of the most disappointing seasons in program history.

But the program stuck together and relied on each other to navigate the tough times in a situation where it would have been easy to lose that sense of togetherness.

“I’ll never give up on one of my teammates. I don’t think any of us were pointing fingers, we didn’t throw anyone under the bus because nobody’s perfect,” Shelton said. “That’s what this sort of brotherhood is, that’s what a team is. Sometimes you’re going to come up short, but it’s about how you stay together.”

Despite the losing record and the struggles this Penn State team faced the last few months, the Nittany Lions are grateful they were able to play this season regardless.

“There are so many people that want to be in our shoes,” Brisker said. “It was definitely worth it.”

Brisker, who came from junior college to play his junior and senior seasons at the Division I level, has seen how many players strive to one day play college football compared to how many end up accomplishing that goal.

Getting onto the field and having a season was something that would be worth it no matter what it took for the Nittany Lions, as this weird year has provided the team with new perspective.

“I got a chance to play with my brothers, I got a chance to play the game I love and I got a chance to play for one of the greatest universities in the tradition of this country,” Wade said. “You can never take stuff like that for granted — so every single moment, yeah it was [worth it].”