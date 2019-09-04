James Franklin addressed the media Tuesday following Penn State’s 79-7 rout of Idaho on Saturday.

After a game like that, there’s not many negatives to discuss, but Franklin discussed the team’s performance and previewed this week’s matchup against Buffalo.

Unique rushing approach

Coming into the season, it was well known that Penn State’s rushing attack would look different compared to last season. There were a handful of running backs expected to get substantial playing time.

After one week, that trend looks like it will continue, as Franklin stated that all of his backs will be used.

“I think as the season goes on,” Franklin said. “There's going to be weeks that it's going to get tricky and there's going to be a guy that gets hot that you go with, but obviously whenever we can play multiple backs and they all have success and all score touchdowns -- I don't know if I've ever been a part of that before, five running backs, five separate running backs all scoring a touchdown. Pretty special. So at this point, I think it's working extremely well, but obviously it's very early in the season.”

Franklin added that even though only four running backs are listed on the depth chart, that a fifth in Nick Eury could have easily been listed.

Night game advantage

A lot of times, night games are reserved for matchups between two prominent teams or an important conference game during the season.

But this time around, Penn State takes the field under the lights against a nonconference opponent, with Franklin pointing out a lot of positives from it.

Yeah, I think the night games are good for a lot of different reasons,” Franklin said. “Obviously it's always a great environment. It allows people to get here and enjoy the day and then get into the stadium, and it's like a party in there. I also think our players being able to play in Beaver Stadium under the lights, those types of things, are valuable. So yeah, I think there's a lot of positives that come from it, from a tailgating perspective, from a recruiting perspective, for the atmosphere in the stadium.”

Early season suspensions

It was announced Tuesday that Damion Barber did not play in the opener against Idaho due to a violation of team rules.

Bothe Barber and Donovan Johnson were suspended for the game, but both are back and will be available to play this Saturday.