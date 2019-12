In celebration of college football's 150th season, ESPN released its list of the top 150 coaches of all time.

Joe Paterno makes an appearance high up as the former head coach comes in at No. 7 on the list. Paul "Bear" Bryant appeared at No. 1 on the ranking.

But there were more former Penn State coaches that make an appearance.

Rip Engle (1950-65) and Hugo Bezdek (1918-29) are ranked No. 48 and No. 120 respectively.