In a unique offseason that has produced unprecedented obstacles for college football programs, Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten schools have the challenge of a shortened window for its preseason preparation.

Couple that with a new offensive coordinator, a new wide receivers coach along with new offensive and defensive line coaches, and there’s a lot to sync up in not a lot of time.

“It’s definitely been a weird time to develop relationships,” quarterback Sean Clifford said. “You talk about the time we missed — we missed spring ball, we missed a lot of summer reps during quarantine.”

During that time, Clifford would have been able to focus on getting valuable reps working with his new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

"I've never gone into a season without spring ball; never had to Zoom meet everything," Ciarrocca said. "The experiences are all new."

Now, Clifford and Ciarrocca have to implement a new offensive system, with the little practice time they have available.

“It’s a new offense and at the same time we’re battling the clock,” Clifford said. “We don’t have much time, and we haven’t had the spring and the summer to develop the way we wanted to.

“We just need to keep grinding out these details day in and day out.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

The lack of nonconference opponents and a full training camp adds to the rushed essence of preseason preparation.

There’s no time to adjust to the pace of a new season in the early weeks as there may have been in the past.

“I think there are a lot of things that are different,” James Franklin said. “It’s opening with a conference opponent right from Week 1, very different from the NFL where you would get preseason games, very different from college where you would typically get out-of-conference games.”

The feeling out process and the way that coaches analyze potential adjustments are also disrupted by this season’s timing.

“Does an offense evolve throughout the season? Yeah, absolutely. You learn a little bit more about your team every single week,” Ciarrocca said. “But we don't have that luxury right now with no nonconference games."

"We need to be clicking and flowing by the Indiana game," Ciarrocca said. "That's the situation, and we know what we're up against. That's the objective: to be clicking and going by the time we hit Indiana.”