Purdue, Pat Freiermuth (87) touchdown celebration
Tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the homecoming game against Purdue at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

 Aabha Vora

White cleats. Striped pants. Number on helmets.

Those were a few of the notable changes to Penn State’s uniforms in Saturday’s homecoming game against Purdue.

For the second time, Penn State wore its “Generations of Greatness” throwback uniforms.

The uniforms combined different elements from Penn State’s subtle uniform changes over the years.

Trace McSorley wore the jerseys back in 2016 and he is still a fan of them and things they need to become a yearly thing.

The good news for McSorley is that these uniforms are going to be a yearly thing as James Franklin announced earlier in the year.

But McSorley wasn’t the only fan of the jerseys, as ESPN personality Chris Fowler was also a fan of the generation of greatness uniforms.

