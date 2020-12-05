Multiple former Penn State players will be supporting THON with their cleats as a part of the NFL’s ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ campaign.

According to a list produced by the NFL, six former Penn State football players will be donning THON-themed cleats this weekend.

Quarterback Trace McSorley (Ravens), tight end Jesse James (Lions), defensive end Carl Nassib (Raiders), wide receiver Dan Chisena (Vikings), linebacker Cam Brown (Giants) and kicker Sam Ficken (Jets) will all be supporting the student-run philanthropy organization that raises money to fight childhood cancer.

The NFL started the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign in 2016 as a way for players to pick a cause important to them and raise awareness for their chosen organization.